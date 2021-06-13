Cancel
Folkston, GA

Coming soon: Folkston events

Folkston Today
Folkston Today
 7 days ago

(FOLKSTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Folkston calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Folkston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIVqO_0aT49Ixp00

2021 6TH Annual Pork Butt Cook-Off

Hilliard, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 37965 Eastwood Rd, Hilliard, FL

2021 6TH Annual Pork Butt Cook-Off / Blood Drive / WAA Live Auction / WAA Raffle Drawing. ALL PROCEEDS TO WAA. JUDGING AT 11:00AM, Dinner starting shortly After. Trophies to be Awarded for 1st...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDeLM_0aT49Ixp00

4th of July Celebration

Folkston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

2nd Annual 4th of July Celebration! Motocross, Waterslide, and Fireworks - need I say more? See you all there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bn0mg_0aT49Ixp00

Ag Day 2021

Folkston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Charlton County 4-H and the Okefenokee Camber of Commerce will host Ag Day 2021 on August 28 at the Charlton County High School Ag barn. We will partner with the Chamber to host a variety of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gseak_0aT49Ixp00

Captain Stan's and the Black Sheep

Woodbine, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 700 Bedell Ave, Woodbine, GA

Captain Stan's and the Black Sheep at Captain Stan's Smokehouse, 700 Bedell Ave, Woodbine, GA, US 31569, Woodbine, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:30 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xD3wD_0aT49Ixp00

The Dinosaur Experiment

Woodbine, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Come join us for story time and stay for a craft. This week we will be making Felt Dinosaur Clothes Pin. This is part of the summer reading series.

ABOUT

With Folkston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

