Nashville events calendar

(NASHVILLE, AR) Nashville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nashville:

City Wide Yard Sale Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

City wide yard sale! Anyone is invited! $20 due prior to for a large spot! Come get rid of your junk, it’s someone else’s treasure.

The Hoot Fest Ashdown, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 122 Little River 11, Ashdown, AR

Mark your calendars now for the first ever Fall Festival benefitting The Owl’s Wing, called “The Hoot Fest”. It will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Hoot Fest will be held...

Muddin For The Military Blevins, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 6252 AR-29, Blevins, AR

Muddin For The Military annual event with be held October 7th-10th @ Hillarosa Atv Park, Blevins, Arkansas. All funds raised go to help Lone Star Warriors Outdoors, to take combat injured Warriors...

NCC 2-Lady Scramble Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 283 Country Club Rd, Nashville, AR

2 Lady Scramble $120/team entry fee $20/team scat game 1pm Shotgun start Saturday 11am Shotgun start Sunday Call the clubhouse to sign up! 870-845-992

Wingin' It! Ashdown, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 Little River 11, Ashdown, AR

Find out what’s on in Winthrop, There are countless events in Winthrop from genres like comedy, art, food to festivals; you can find your pick and have the best time of your life. Check out some...