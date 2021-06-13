Cancel
Atoka, OK

Atoka events coming up

Atoka Updates
Atoka Updates
 7 days ago

(ATOKA, OK) Live events are coming to Atoka.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atoka area:

Colt Ford

Durant, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 9125 US-70, Durant, OK 74701

Colt Ford Live and Loud on the Bubba's Big Stage for an Outdoor Show in Durant, OK!

Book Club

Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 279 E A St, Atoka, OK

Join others at Atoka County Library for a monthly Book Club. Conversation and fellowship will be centered on popular book titles for adults to discuss. This month's book, "The Library Book" by...

International Soccer Camp

Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 2077 W Liberty Rd, Atoka, OK

Challenger Sports is the largest soccer camp company in North America! This summer, experience a weeklong curriculum filled with the top training sessions used by five of the most successful...

Black Stone Cherry

Durant, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Address: 9125 US 70 W, Durant, OK 74701

Black Stone Cherry Live at Bubba's Brewhouse in Durant, OK Friday July 23rd!

Atoka Trail Riders 68th Annual UPRA Rodeo Parade

Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Join us for our Rodeo Parade! If you want to join in the parade, do it! We want anyone and everyone to get involved. Bring your Horses, ATV’s, Antique Cars, Groups & Clubs, and School teams, Fire...

Atoka Updates

Atoka Updates

Atoka, OK
ABOUT

With Atoka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

