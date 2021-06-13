Alliance calendar: Events coming up

(ALLIANCE, NE) Alliance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alliance area:

The Dave Kimmel Memorial Disc Golf Tournament 2021 Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:15 AM

The Dave Kimmel Memorial Disc Golf Tournament 2021 presented by the Alliance Park Foundation is a PDGA-sanctioned disc golf tournament in Alliance, Nebraska beginning July 10, 2021 and hosted by...

Zach Williams Tickets Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 2617 Co Rd 57, Alliance, NE

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty at the Zach Williams Drive-In Tour 2021! About this Event

CLOVER KID DAY CAMP Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 Black Hills Ave, Alliance, NE

Youth ages 5-7 can come create projects for fair. Projects include: Tissue Paper Sun Pane Rock Candy Baking & more! Fee: $5 Please bring a sack lunch, good shoes & a jacket! To Register...

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 W 16th St, Alliance, NE

Parkinson’s Nebraska 16811 Burdette St., Suite 1 Omaha, NE 68116 402-715-4707 info@parkinsonsnebraska.org

Celebrate Recovery – Alliance Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...