Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alliance, NE

Alliance calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Alliance Dispatch
Alliance Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ALLIANCE, NE) Alliance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alliance area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hc4X_0aT49EQv00

The Dave Kimmel Memorial Disc Golf Tournament 2021

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:15 AM

The Dave Kimmel Memorial Disc Golf Tournament 2021 presented by the Alliance Park Foundation is a PDGA-sanctioned disc golf tournament in Alliance, Nebraska beginning July 10, 2021 and hosted by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epfDr_0aT49EQv00

Zach Williams Tickets

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 2617 Co Rd 57, Alliance, NE

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty at the Zach Williams Drive-In Tour 2021! About this Event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTlW2_0aT49EQv00

CLOVER KID DAY CAMP

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 Black Hills Ave, Alliance, NE

Youth ages 5-7 can come create projects for fair. Projects include: Tissue Paper Sun Pane Rock Candy Baking & more! Fee: $5 Please bring a sack lunch, good shoes & a jacket! To Register...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYmhS_0aT49EQv00

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group- St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church (Alliance)

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 W 16th St, Alliance, NE

Parkinson’s Nebraska 16811 Burdette St., Suite 1 Omaha, NE 68116 402-715-4707 info@parkinsonsnebraska.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2P2C_0aT49EQv00

Celebrate Recovery – Alliance

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

Learn More
Alliance Dispatch

Alliance Dispatch

Alliance, NE
2
Followers
13
Post
450
Views
ABOUT

With Alliance Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Alliance, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Candy#Good Shoes#Live Events#Sun Jun#Ne Come#Ne Youth#Ne Parkinson#Ne Celebrate Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...