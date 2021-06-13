Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

Live events Big Bear Lake — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Big Bear Digest
Big Bear Digest
 7 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Big Bear Lake is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Big Bear Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6zbH_0aT49DYC00

Adventure Van Expo-Big Bear Lake, Ca Hosted by Walter's of Riverside

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Oct. 19-17th. Free show for the consumer to see built out vans, 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SFt6_0aT49DYC00

Rage Again-Tribute to Rage Against The Machine

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Rage Against The Machine tribute band, Rage Again take The Cave stage Friday August 6, 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhRUN_0aT49DYC00

Zen Zeppelin-Tribute w/ Sonic Temple

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Come see Zed Zeppelin-Tribute band rock the stage with opener Sonic Temple!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAjHq_0aT49DYC00

Hi-C Fitness Retreats: Big Bear Fall Getaway

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Starvation Flats, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

We're headed to BIG BEAR for our 6th Annual Fall Getaway, happening October 8-10th. Get ready to discover a way to better health, fitness a

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFrGt_0aT49DYC00

Vintage Halen with Stranglehold (Ted Nugent)

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Vintage Halen takes the stage to rock the night away. Stranglehold (Ted Nugent) will also be performing!

Learn More
Big Bear Digest

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear, CA
0
Followers
17
Post
123
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
Local
California Government
Big Bear Lake, CA
Government
City
Big Bear, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Ted Nugent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fitness#Sun Oct 10#92315 Vintage Halen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lone Pine, CAPosted by
Lone Pine News Watch

Lone Pine calendar: Coming events

1. Mt Whitney (training) Hike to Lone Pine Lake. Whitney for Fun!! Newbie Camping; 2. Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Derby in Independence; 3. Alabama Hills Weekend Photography Workshop with Stan Moniz; 4. Mt. Whitney Trail // Lone Pine, CA; 5. The Muslim Marriage Rejuvenation Retreat;
Big Bear Lake, CAPosted by
Big Bear Digest

Big Bear Lake gas at $4.08 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Big Bear Lake area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.08 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 41339 Big Bear Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.