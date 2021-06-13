Live events Big Bear Lake — what’s coming up

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Big Bear Lake is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Big Bear Lake:

Adventure Van Expo-Big Bear Lake, Ca Hosted by Walter's of Riverside Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Oct. 19-17th. Free show for the consumer to see built out vans, 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories.

Rage Again-Tribute to Rage Against The Machine Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Rage Against The Machine tribute band, Rage Again take The Cave stage Friday August 6, 2021!

Zen Zeppelin-Tribute w/ Sonic Temple Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Come see Zed Zeppelin-Tribute band rock the stage with opener Sonic Temple!

Hi-C Fitness Retreats: Big Bear Fall Getaway Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Starvation Flats, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

We're headed to BIG BEAR for our 6th Annual Fall Getaway, happening October 8-10th. Get ready to discover a way to better health, fitness a

Vintage Halen with Stranglehold (Ted Nugent) Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Vintage Halen takes the stage to rock the night away. Stranglehold (Ted Nugent) will also be performing!