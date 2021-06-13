Fayette events coming up

(FAYETTE, AL) Live events are coming to Fayette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fayette area:

Uncle Emmington at Coalfire Reform, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3505 Co Rd 45, Reform, AL

Come out and see Uncle Emmington at Coalfire Music Campground!!Remarkable young singer Songwriter!

Fayette Arts Festival Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Fayette, AL

It is a juried arts and crafts show with cash prizes; free art lessons/activities for K‑6th grade children and live entertainment throughout the day. The longest‑running consecutive festival of...

Connection Church Interest Meeting Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

If you desire to be a part of something new and meaningful that will change the life of the city of Fayette and impact people far near and wide consider becoming a part of our core team and...

Kennedy Church of God Kennedy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Sunday morning at 10 am till 12 am ...can’t wait to see everyone to sing praised to the lord and the word of God

Winfield Mule Day Winfield, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The 4th Saturday in September each year, Winfield hosts an event that has been termed "One of the top 20 events in the Southeast" by Travel and Tourism magazine. Mule Day has grown into a major...