Socorro events calendar

(SOCORRO, NM) Socorro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Socorro area:

Flag Day Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

People across the United States celebrate Flag Day on June 14 each year to honor the United States flag and to commemorate the flag’s adoption. On the same day, the United States Army celebrates...

Fort Stanton Cave, New Mexico: Science Conference Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The primary goal of this conference is to gather together the many individuals who have been working on various scientific and related aspects of Fort Stanton Cave (FSC) to share results...

NM Tech GC Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

The junior golf tournament at NM Tech GC in Socorro, New Mexico will take place on May 24th, 2021.

Bosque del Apache NWR Photo Workshop Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Immerse yourself in a great gathering of waterfowl in their premiere wintering grounds of the West. Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge offers dawn-to-dusk opportunities among thousands of...

Virtual Crane Fiesta 2021 San Antonio, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1001 NM-1, San Antonio, NM

Join us, from the comfort of your home for a virtual crane celebration at Bosque del Apache! Crane Fiesta 2021 will be a mix of virtual media with live webinars and other virtual events. Enjoy...