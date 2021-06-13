Old Town events coming soon

(OLD TOWN, FL) Live events are lining up on the Old Town calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Old Town area:

Ricky Valido- The Sundowner (Chiefland) Chiefland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3570 NW 80th Ave, Chiefland, FL

Ricky Valido brings his unique Country & Western sounds to the Sundowner in Chiefland, Florida! Join us for a Pop Up Show by Ricky Valido BYOB, A chair and a covered dish!! More dates & info at...

Bug Bash (Ages 11-13) Trenton, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Learn how to identify and collect bugs, what insects do to eat and communicate and where they live in this fun 4-H camp!

Father's Day Service Old Town, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 72 SE 918th St, Old Town, FL

Join us as we honor Father's on their special day. Photo booth, gift drawings and a treat for every Gentleman in the building. There will be a special, local speaker you won't want to miss!

WILD Outdoor Adventures (Ages 8-10) Trenton, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Go adventuring and learn all about natural Florida wildlife, natural resources, shooting sports, and more! This fun camp will provide kids with hands on activities, expose them to fun animal...

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 3349 Northwest 110th Street, Branford, FL 32008

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Branford! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm