Vandalia events coming soon

(VANDALIA, IL) Vandalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vandalia area:

SOPPA Roundtable Vandalia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 1500 W Jefferson St, Vandalia, IL

Join the LTC\'s Chris Wherley for a "SOPPA Roundtable" about the process and procedures of achieving SOPPA compliance.



MASP 2021 Fayette Co Fair Sort N Pen Brownstown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 386 W Cumberland Rd, Brownstown, IL

Tony Feldhake is promoting a Sort N Pen event during the Fayette Co Fair in Brownstown, IL. Sort N Pen is a combination of 2 great cattle events Ranch Sorting and Team Penning. Fast paced and...

Fat Wallet Rocks OB'S Place Shobonier, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 982 North 885 Street, Shobonier, IL

Music event in Shobonier, IL by Fat Wallet-Rockin The Benjamins on Saturday, September 11 2021

Wicked Mojo rocks Hawg Diner Vandalia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1930 US-51, Vandalia, IL

The boys are coming back! On July 24th, Wicked Mojo is returning to rock the Hawg Diner! We're bringing your favorite rock hits from the 80s to today's hits. Come for the coldest drinks and...

Dakota Danielle Vandalia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

When: May 28, 2021 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm Where: Charters Patio, 401 W Gallatin St Sponsored by Looks by Tami Kellow & Country Folk Text CHARTERS to 618-201-1188 for event updates!