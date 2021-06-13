Live events coming up in Mansfield

(MANSFIELD, LA) Mansfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mansfield:

Guided Battlefield Tours Mansfield, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 15149 LA-175, Mansfield, LA

Tour at 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m; each tour lasts app. one hour. This staff-guided program will lead guests on an in-depth tour of the battlefield, visiting key points on the field where some of...

Kid's Summer Camp Pelican, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 4420 LA-177, Pelican, LA

Kids Summer Camp is for girls and boys who will have completed the 2nd-5th grades this year. It will take place July 11-13 at Clara Springs Baptist Camp in Pelican, LA. Register early to SAVE! ...

DeSoto's Heart & Sole 5k Mansfield, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 207 Jefferson St, Mansfield, LA

DeSoto's Heart & Sole 5k is on Saturday June 26, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k and Ghost Runner.

Big Fish Bay VBS at Friendship Baptist Church Joaquin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 6796 US-84, Joaquin, TX

Join us as we dive into God's Word to learn about His mercy! Crafts, lessons, games, songs, snacks, and more for ages 4 years through 8th grade. For your convenience, you can fill out, and submit...

Growth Track Step 3 Gloster, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 135 Meadow Dr, Gloster, LA

Join us at 10:45 to learn more about our ministries at FCC and our Dream Team! You can also get trained to join a team! We can't wait to see you!