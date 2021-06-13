Cancel
Lexington, OK

What's up Lexington: Local events calendar

Lexington News Watch
 7 days ago

(LEXINGTON, OK) Live events are coming to Lexington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bThha_0aT495Zd00

How to Make Goat Milk Soap!

Purcell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

A fun class of natural crafting! Learn how to make your own healthy, good for your skin, goat milk soaps! About this event A fun class of natural crafting! Learn how to make your own healthy, good...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJfrd_0aT495Zd00

Ruminant Processing On Farm

Wanette, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 29710 Cowboy Days Road, Tribbey, OK 74878

Don't just take the shot, or send it off to process. Take responsibility from field to table. Goat, sheep & deer processing on farm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DHvx_0aT495Zd00

Destination Dig VBS 2021

Noble, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 15601 E Etowah Rd, Noble, OK

VBS will be Sunday thru Wednesday from 6-8 pm. We will begin each evening with dinner for all the kids. There will be crafts, music, Bible stories and much much more! Rain or shine, we will close...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2jI9_0aT495Zd00

Rough Cut Men Movie Experience

Purcell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 400 W Main St, Purcell, OK

November 5-6, 2021 Rough Cut Men Movie Experience First Baptist Church of Purcell 400 West Main Street Purcell, Oklahoma 73080 FRI 6:30 - 9:30 PM/ SAT 8:00 AM-12:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYIvj_0aT495Zd00

McClain County Fair

Purcell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 220 W Main St, Purcell, OK

Annual fair including livestock, games, entertainment, food and fun for the whole family.

ABOUT

With Lexington News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

