Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homer, LA

Homer calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Homer News Watch
Homer News Watch
 7 days ago

(HOMER, LA) Homer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Homer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiMEX_0aT494gu00

A Rough Ride: Stagecoaches Across Louisiana

Homer, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 909 Edgewood Dr, Homer, LA

Before railroads and highways, stagecoaches provided the only passenger transportation between towns. Traveling by stagecoach was an uncomfortable bone-jarring, often terrifying, experience...

Learn More

Quail Forever Workshop

Homer, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 909 Edgewood Dr, Homer, LA

Come learn about returning and fostering the quail population on your land! This workshop is taught by Trailblazer Resource Conservation & Development. You can register by calling the library at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bodFY_0aT494gu00

2021 Juneteenth Pageant

Homer, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 East Main Street, Homer, LA 71040

Enter into the 2021 Miss Juneteenth Day or Mister Juneteenth Pageants for a chance to win cash prizes and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhZLy_0aT494gu00

RedRiver FC Summer Camp

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 800 Goodwill St, Minden, LA

RedRiver FC is hosting their 2nd annual Soccer Summer Camp. Ages for the camp are 6yrs old to 19yrs old. Cost for the event is $125 for the first athelete and $50 for each additional. The first 50...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNEAu_0aT494gu00

Webster Parish Library — Johnette Downing

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 521 E and W St, Minden, LA

Johnette performs Wild and Woolly Animal Songs and Stories for summer readers at the Minden, LA Branch at 10:00 and the Springhill Branch at 2:00 Posted in Concert Tagged Johnette Downing ...

Learn More
Homer News Watch

Homer News Watch

Homer, LA
2
Followers
12
Post
395
Views
ABOUT

With Homer News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Minden, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Juneteenth Day#Digital#La Redriver Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related