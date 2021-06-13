Homer calendar: What's coming up
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Homer:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 909 Edgewood Dr, Homer, LA
Before railroads and highways, stagecoaches provided the only passenger transportation between towns. Traveling by stagecoach was an uncomfortable bone-jarring, often terrifying, experience...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 909 Edgewood Dr, Homer, LA
Come learn about returning and fostering the quail population on your land! This workshop is taught by Trailblazer Resource Conservation & Development. You can register by calling the library at...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 400 East Main Street, Homer, LA 71040
Enter into the 2021 Miss Juneteenth Day or Mister Juneteenth Pageants for a chance to win cash prizes and more!
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 800 Goodwill St, Minden, LA
RedRiver FC is hosting their 2nd annual Soccer Summer Camp. Ages for the camp are 6yrs old to 19yrs old. Cost for the event is $125 for the first athelete and $50 for each additional. The first 50...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 521 E and W St, Minden, LA
Johnette performs Wild and Woolly Animal Songs and Stories for summer readers at the Minden, LA Branch at 10:00 and the Springhill Branch at 2:00 Posted in Concert Tagged Johnette Downing ...