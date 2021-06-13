Homer calendar: What's coming up

(HOMER, LA) Homer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Homer:

A Rough Ride: Stagecoaches Across Louisiana Homer, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 909 Edgewood Dr, Homer, LA

Before railroads and highways, stagecoaches provided the only passenger transportation between towns. Traveling by stagecoach was an uncomfortable bone-jarring, often terrifying, experience...

Quail Forever Workshop Homer, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 909 Edgewood Dr, Homer, LA

Come learn about returning and fostering the quail population on your land! This workshop is taught by Trailblazer Resource Conservation & Development. You can register by calling the library at...

2021 Juneteenth Pageant Homer, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 East Main Street, Homer, LA 71040

Enter into the 2021 Miss Juneteenth Day or Mister Juneteenth Pageants for a chance to win cash prizes and more!

RedRiver FC Summer Camp Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 800 Goodwill St, Minden, LA

RedRiver FC is hosting their 2nd annual Soccer Summer Camp. Ages for the camp are 6yrs old to 19yrs old. Cost for the event is $125 for the first athelete and $50 for each additional. The first 50...

Webster Parish Library — Johnette Downing Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 521 E and W St, Minden, LA

Johnette performs Wild and Woolly Animal Songs and Stories for summer readers at the Minden, LA Branch at 10:00 and the Springhill Branch at 2:00 Posted in Concert Tagged Johnette Downing ...