Page, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Page

Page Times
Page Times
 7 days ago

(PAGE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Page calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Page area:

Challenge BBQ & Prize Party

Page, AZ

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Come turn in your Challenge Logs from our 2 summer challenges, win prizes, and enter raffles! This event is for Challenge Participants and their families. This is a Wild Canyon Discovery event, in...

CRAY-SEA CANCER SHELLABRATION

Page, AZ

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 821 US-89 B, Page, AZ

CRAY-SEA CANCER SHELLABRATION at Tickets zoeken, Horseshoe Bend on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 06:00 pm to Mon Jun 28 2021 at 12:00 am

FREE Meals for Kids 18 and Under

Page, AZ

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 479 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

FREE meals for kids 18 and under every weekday from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM, excluding holidays. FREE Dinnersposter for website

Luxury Backpacking: Vermillion Cliffs Arizona

Marble Canyon, AZ

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: Marble Canyon, AZ

Witness the southwest’s premier display of the power of water, wind, and time The Paria Canyon-Vermillion Cliffs Wilderness is a playground for the adventurer, and the Vermillion Cliffs Loop...

The Helping Hands Agency Annual Fall Festival

Page, AZ

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 645 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ

The Fall Festival is a 3 day event in the Page City Park. There are game/activity booths for the kids, an outdoor movie on the lawn, a variety of contests, raffles and prizes, a business...

Page, AZ
ABOUT

With Page Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

