Live events coming up in Marshville

(MARSHVILLE, NC) Marshville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshville:

First Baptist Church of Marshville Marshville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1636 Old Hwy 74, Marshville, NC

Sunday Morning Worship Service - Join us each Sunday Morning for Worship!

Lenin Ramírez Wingate, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1916 McIntyre Rd, Wingate, NC

Lenin Ramírez, Ulices Chaidez, and ESLABON ARMADO at Plaza Cross Creek Arena at 2021-06-20T14:00:00-0400

"The Huddle" a.k.a VBS Marshville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 5720 Flint Church Rd, Marshville, NC

All youth in grades K-12 are encouraged to attend VBS a.k.a "The Huddle;" where they will learn strategies on how to overcome fears and trust God.

Warbirds over monroe air show Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC

Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show November 6th and 7th Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport Monroe, North Carolina

The Spot Eatery Bar and Lounge 3rd Year Anniversa Monroe, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 1513 Concord Avenue, Monroe, NC 28110

The Spot Eatery Bar and Lounge 3rd year anniversary! 9pm-1am Music by "The Great Show" DJ SNS. Doors open at 8pm