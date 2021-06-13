Cancel
Wiggins, MS

Wiggins events calendar

Posted by 
Wiggins News Watch
Wiggins News Watch
 7 days ago

(WIGGINS, MS) Wiggins is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wiggins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIJYT_0aT4912j00

Red Creek Off Road

Perkinston, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1192 Vestry Rd, Perkinston, MS

Red Creek Off Road at Red Creek Off Road, 1290 Vestry Rd, Perkinston, MS, US 39573, Perkinston, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEq3i_0aT4912j00

CF534 Kids Camp

Poplarville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Monday-Wednesday 9AM-Noon $100 per athlete Includes Camp Tee Send us a message & we will send you detailed info!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDRv0_0aT4912j00

Gulf Coast CC

Perkinston, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Gulf Coast CC details on Oct 16-17, 2021 at - Perkinston, MS

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbGQ7_0aT4912j00

TUX Creek Tussle MTB Race

Saucier, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Fitness event by MSfits MTB on Sunday, September 26 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9kVZ_0aT4912j00

3rd Annual Smok'n In The Park BBQ Cook-Off

Lumberton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 667 W 11th Ave, Lumberton, MS

Come join us June 26th in Wood Hinton Park for the third annual Smok’n In The Park BBQ Cook-Off Competition! CASH prize will be awarded to the winners! We’ll have music, food trucks, local market...

Learn More
Wiggins News Watch

Wiggins News Watch

Wiggins, MS
ABOUT

With Wiggins News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

