Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandersville, GA

Events on the Sandersville calendar

Posted by 
Sandersville Journal
Sandersville Journal
 7 days ago

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) Sandersville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sandersville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5NdU_0aT490A000

Juneteeth Campout in Freedom Georgia!

Toomsboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3566 Little Sandy Creek Rd, Toomsboro, GA

All hiking events in Toomsboro, Georgia. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Toomsboro like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tymTX_0aT490A000

Annual Convention "After Pentecost"

Harrison, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 2045 New Tennille Rd, Harrison, GA

Annual Convention "After Pentecost" is on Facebook. To connect with Annual Convention "After Pentecost", join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yF0EZ_0aT490A000

Old Riner Store Auction

Sandersville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

This auction will be filled with different items from a few local stores that closed years ago; hardware store and auto parts store. Items such as store displays, misc parts, architectural items...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRyuq_0aT490A000

Twisted Tents

Warthen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9470 S Sparta Davisboro Rd, Warthen, GA

Camping While Black is proud to present the Inaugural "Twisted Tents." This is our first biker focused campout, and hopefully not our last. This event will take place in Wrightsville Ga on 80...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiAB3_0aT490A000

1st Tennille Business Summit 2021

Tennille, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 106 Park St, Tennille, GA

1st Tennille Business Summit Hosted by the City of Tennille and Tennille Downtown Development Authority About this event 1st Tennille Business Summit is an opportunity to showcase the unique and...

Learn More
Sandersville Journal

Sandersville Journal

Sandersville, GA
7
Followers
13
Post
387
Views
ABOUT

With Sandersville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandersville, GA
City
Tennille, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Warthen, GA
Sandersville, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Ga Camping#Ga 1st#Tennille Business Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Sports
Related