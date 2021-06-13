Events on the Sandersville calendar

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) Sandersville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sandersville area:

Juneteeth Campout in Freedom Georgia! Toomsboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3566 Little Sandy Creek Rd, Toomsboro, GA

Annual Convention "After Pentecost" Harrison, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 2045 New Tennille Rd, Harrison, GA

Annual Convention "After Pentecost" is on Facebook. To connect with Annual Convention "After Pentecost", join Facebook today.

Old Riner Store Auction Sandersville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

This auction will be filled with different items from a few local stores that closed years ago; hardware store and auto parts store. Items such as store displays, misc parts, architectural items...

Twisted Tents Warthen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9470 S Sparta Davisboro Rd, Warthen, GA

Camping While Black is proud to present the Inaugural "Twisted Tents." This is our first biker focused campout, and hopefully not our last. This event will take place in Wrightsville Ga on 80...

1st Tennille Business Summit 2021 Tennille, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 106 Park St, Tennille, GA

1st Tennille Business Summit Hosted by the City of Tennille and Tennille Downtown Development Authority About this event 1st Tennille Business Summit is an opportunity to showcase the unique and...