Live events coming up in Park Rapids
(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Park Rapids calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Park Rapids:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM
Address: 15240 209th Ave, Park Rapids, MN
SLC Father-Son Camp 2 span Oct 15 - Oct 17 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Males Only span
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 301 Court Ave, Park Rapids, MN
Join us in celebrating Alec Soth's Paris, Minnesota exhibition on Saturday, August 21, 2021. This event is free and open to the public.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN
Y Weight? Support Group – Park Rapids (Group 1) – Second Thursday of the month at 5:00 pm Y Weight? Support Group– Park Rapids (Group 2) – Every Wednesday at 11:00 am
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 19873 Expedition Dr, Park Rapids, MN
TUESDAY IS SENIOR DAY! Dorset Corner Liquor - Senior Day - Tuesdays-10% Off-58 and Up Come in and see us or Curbside Pickup is available. Call ahead at: 218-732-1770 Have your credit card ready...
Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM
Salsa at Sunset Tuesdays for the Water to Stop Line 3 in Park Rapids, MN Lighting it up the sunset to #StopLine3. We will be dancing with our signs, holding space starting at sunset with an...