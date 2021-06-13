Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Rapids, MN

Live events coming up in Park Rapids

Posted by 
Park Rapids Daily
Park Rapids Daily
 7 days ago

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Park Rapids calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Park Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418zVh_0aT48zVv00

SLC Father-Son Camp 2 - Park Rapids, MN 2021

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 15240 209th Ave, Park Rapids, MN

SLC Father-Son Camp 2 span Oct 15 - Oct 17 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Males Only span

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WT02R_0aT48zVv00

Rachel Collier, Artist Reception — Nemeth Art Center

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 Court Ave, Park Rapids, MN

Join us in celebrating Alec Soth's Paris, Minnesota exhibition on Saturday, August 21, 2021. This event is free and open to the public.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mu5b1_0aT48zVv00

Y Weight? Support Group

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN

Y Weight? Support Group – Park Rapids (Group 1) – Second Thursday of the month at 5:00 pm Y Weight? Support Group– Park Rapids (Group 2) – Every Wednesday at 11:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIWXD_0aT48zVv00

Dorset Corner Liquor - Senior Day - Tuesdays-10% Off-58 and older

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 19873 Expedition Dr, Park Rapids, MN

TUESDAY IS SENIOR DAY! Dorset Corner Liquor - Senior Day - Tuesdays-10% Off-58 and Up Come in and see us or Curbside Pickup is available. Call ahead at: 218-732-1770 Have your credit card ready...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rztrQ_0aT48zVv00

Salsa at Sunset Tuesdays for the Water to Stop Line 3 — Stop Line 3

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Salsa at Sunset Tuesdays for the Water to Stop Line 3 in Park Rapids, MN Lighting it up the sunset to #StopLine3. We will be dancing with our signs, holding space starting at sunset with an...

Learn More
Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids, MN
3
Followers
17
Post
386
Views
ABOUT

With Park Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Park Rapids, MN
Park Rapids, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Senior Day#Sun Oct 10#Mn Lighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related