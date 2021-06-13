Live events coming up in Park Rapids

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Park Rapids calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Park Rapids:

SLC Father-Son Camp 2 - Park Rapids, MN 2021 Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 15240 209th Ave, Park Rapids, MN

SLC Father-Son Camp 2 span Oct 15 - Oct 17 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Males Only span

Rachel Collier, Artist Reception — Nemeth Art Center Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 Court Ave, Park Rapids, MN

Join us in celebrating Alec Soth's Paris, Minnesota exhibition on Saturday, August 21, 2021. This event is free and open to the public.

Y Weight? Support Group Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN

Y Weight? Support Group – Park Rapids (Group 1) – Second Thursday of the month at 5:00 pm Y Weight? Support Group– Park Rapids (Group 2) – Every Wednesday at 11:00 am

Dorset Corner Liquor - Senior Day - Tuesdays-10% Off-58 and older Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 19873 Expedition Dr, Park Rapids, MN

TUESDAY IS SENIOR DAY! Dorset Corner Liquor - Senior Day - Tuesdays-10% Off-58 and Up Come in and see us or Curbside Pickup is available. Call ahead at: 218-732-1770 Have your credit card ready...

Salsa at Sunset Tuesdays for the Water to Stop Line 3 — Stop Line 3 Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Salsa at Sunset Tuesdays for the Water to Stop Line 3 in Park Rapids, MN Lighting it up the sunset to #StopLine3. We will be dancing with our signs, holding space starting at sunset with an...