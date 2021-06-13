La Grange events calendar

(LA GRANGE, TX) Live events are coming to La Grange.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Grange area:

16th Annual Backyard Bull Bash La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:45 PM

Rooster Norsworthy’s 16th Annual Backyard Bull Bash is Sunday, May 30 at 5:00 p.m. at the Buckin ‘N’ Arena. Our sponsors have been very generous, and ADMISSION IS FREE! Many of your questions can...

Putt for Paws Golf Tournament La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 575 Country Club Drive, La Grange, TX 78945

Putt for Paws Golf Tournament Benefitting Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter, serving Fayette County, Texas

Longshot 11 La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2016 Camp Lone Star Rd, La Grange, TX 78945

A time for men to retreat, rejuvenate and reengage through common outdoor interests, plentiful food and out-of-this-world presenters.

FCCT Middle/High School Theatre Workshop La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 254 North Jefferson Street, La Grange, TX 78945

Calling all Fayette County Middle and High School students for a week-long theatre workshop! Directed by Melissa Weltner

BMGA Chapter Meeting – La Grange La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 255 Svoboda Ln # 134, La Grange, TX

Board Meeting: 8:30 – 10:00 Social: 10:00 – 10:30 Program: 10:30 – 12:00 Presentation: TBA

