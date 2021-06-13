Events on the Windsor calendar

(WINDSOR, NC) Live events are lining up on the Windsor calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Windsor:

Antiques and Collectibles Auction Jamesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ray Stocks Auctions is having Antiques and Collectibles Auction in Jamesville NC on Jun 25, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Edenton Farmers Market Edenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 N Broad St, Edenton, NC

Season: Year Round Market Hours: April - December 2021Saturdays, 8 AM - 12 PM April - November, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location:200 North Broad Street

North Carolina Country Stampede Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

09/24 to 09/25 2021 - North Carolina Country Stampede meta Downtown, Williamston , NC Entertainment: 1 stage - N,R (music types: BC CY GP) ?? # of Exhibitors: tba Juried: no Prize Money: na

2021 9th Annual Rumble on the Roanoke Drag Boat Race Plymouth, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

FREE Event! East Coast's Drivers meet in Plymouth, NC! Drag Boat Racing! Outboards, Jets, Inboards, and V-Drives. Vendors, Music, Raffles, Family Entertainment

GAME: Stars @ Steamers Edenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 E Freemason St, Edenton, NC

GAME: Stars @ Steamers at Historic Hicks Field, 111 E Freemason St, Edenton, NC, US 27932, Edenton, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 07:00 pm