Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windsor, NC

Events on the Windsor calendar

Posted by 
Windsor Today
Windsor Today
 7 days ago

(WINDSOR, NC) Live events are lining up on the Windsor calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Windsor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCN9z_0aT48xkT00

Antiques and Collectibles Auction

Jamesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ray Stocks Auctions is having Antiques and Collectibles Auction in Jamesville NC on Jun 25, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tE5F1_0aT48xkT00

Edenton Farmers Market

Edenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 N Broad St, Edenton, NC

Season: Year Round Market Hours: April - December 2021Saturdays, 8 AM - 12 PM April - November, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location:200 North Broad Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6cDU_0aT48xkT00

North Carolina Country Stampede

Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

09/24 to 09/25 2021 - North Carolina Country Stampede meta Downtown, Williamston , NC Entertainment: 1 stage - N,R (music types: BC CY GP) ?? # of Exhibitors: tba Juried: no Prize Money: na

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NrZr_0aT48xkT00

2021 9th Annual Rumble on the Roanoke Drag Boat Race

Plymouth, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

FREE Event! East Coast's Drivers meet in Plymouth, NC! Drag Boat Racing! Outboards, Jets, Inboards, and V-Drives. Vendors, Music, Raffles, Family Entertainment

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qr13O_0aT48xkT00

GAME: Stars @ Steamers

Edenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 E Freemason St, Edenton, NC

GAME: Stars @ Steamers at Historic Hicks Field, 111 E Freemason St, Edenton, NC, US 27932, Edenton, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
Windsor Today

Windsor Today

Windsor, NC
7
Followers
13
Post
466
Views
ABOUT

With Windsor Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, NC
City
Edenton, NC
City
Windsor, NC
City
Williamston, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ray Stocks Auctions#Jamesville Nc#Nc Entertainment#Outboards#Jets#Inboards#Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Auctions
Related
Windsor, NCPosted by
Windsor Today

Take a look at these homes for sale in Windsor

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This 16 acre country estate is surrounded by farmland that borders the Chowan River in Colerain, NC. The construction is as impressive as