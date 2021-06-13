Avon calendar: Events coming up

(AVON, CO) Live events are coming to Avon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Avon area:

Science Behind the Music in Nature Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 Walking Mountains Ln, Avon, CO

Science Behind On the Trail hikes are all about the arts, activities, and local issues that connect us with our environment. Each month we partner with a local expert, artist, or organization and...

2021 Vail Valley Brew'Au in Avon Avon, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Lake St, Avon, CO 81620

The Vail Valley Brew Fest - now Brew'Au - has partnered with Vail Valley Charitable Fund to celebrate their 25 years of giving!

Dancing in the Park Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 W Beaver Creek Blvd, Avon, CO

We are thrilled to once again collaborate with the Vail Dance Festival to bring world renowned dancers to the Avon Performance Pavilion in Harry A. Nottingham Park. Date:

HawkQuest - Birds of Prey Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 Benchmark Rd, Avon, CO

The Eagle Valley Library is kicking off the 2021 animal-themed Summer Learning Program, TAILS & TALES, with HawkQuest on June 16. HawkQuest will present a Birds of Prey program which includes a...

Circus Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 414 W Beaver Creek Blvd, Avon, CO

The Circus returns for another heart-pounding, eye-popping and exhilarating event for the entire family! Irreverent and charming, the Flynn Creek Circus is a theatrical circus company boasting a...