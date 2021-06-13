Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magee, MS

Magee events calendar

Posted by 
Magee Updates
Magee Updates
 7 days ago

(MAGEE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Magee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Magee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKKfB_0aT48u6I00

2021 Champions Edge Club Goat Sale

Raleigh, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Robinson Club Goats, B and W Show Goats, and Tier One Show Goats along with Game Changer Genetics (the Leflore Family this years guest consigner) would like to invite everyone to join us June 26...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxP6P_0aT48u6I00

Columbia Academy Varsity Football @ Simpson Academy

Mendenhall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 Academy Circle, Mendenhall, MS

The Simpson Academy (Mendenhall, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Columbia Academy (Columbia, MS) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PX2NV_0aT48u6I00

Tournament Of Champions

Mendenhall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 Main St N, Mendenhall, MS

The One Up TCG Tournament of Champions is our biggest event of the year! Players compete all year to earn invites for the event to earn a chance at a $1500+ Prize Pool(which can increase) and a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OP31_0aT48u6I00

DATE CHANGED TBA - Tricky K9s Workshop with Sara Carson from America's Got Talent — Faithfully Yours Dog Training - Certified Dog Trainer in Jackson, MS

Braxton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Tricky K9s is a two hour dog trick workshop taught by Celebrity Dog Trainer Sara Carson from The Super Collies and America's Got Talent . Starting with basic behaviors, you and your dog will enjoy...

Learn More

Football vs Leake at Home 7:00

Mendenhall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 Academy Circle, Mendenhall, MS

The Simpson Academy (Mendenhall, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Leake Academy (Madden, MS) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

Learn More
Magee Updates

Magee Updates

Magee, MS
5
Followers
14
Post
348
Views
ABOUT

With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madden, MS
Columbia, MS
Government
Magee, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Magee, MS
City
Columbia, MS
City
Mendenhall, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Live Events#Game Changer Genetics#Columbia Academy#Sun Jul 07#Leake Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...