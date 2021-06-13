Magee events calendar

(MAGEE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Magee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Magee:

2021 Champions Edge Club Goat Sale Raleigh, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Robinson Club Goats, B and W Show Goats, and Tier One Show Goats along with Game Changer Genetics (the Leflore Family this years guest consigner) would like to invite everyone to join us June 26...

Columbia Academy Varsity Football @ Simpson Academy Mendenhall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 Academy Circle, Mendenhall, MS

The Simpson Academy (Mendenhall, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Columbia Academy (Columbia, MS) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

Tournament Of Champions Mendenhall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 Main St N, Mendenhall, MS

The One Up TCG Tournament of Champions is our biggest event of the year! Players compete all year to earn invites for the event to earn a chance at a $1500+ Prize Pool(which can increase) and a...

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Tricky K9s is a two hour dog trick workshop taught by Celebrity Dog Trainer Sara Carson from The Super Collies and America's Got Talent . Starting with basic behaviors, you and your dog will enjoy...

Football vs Leake at Home 7:00 Mendenhall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 Academy Circle, Mendenhall, MS

The Simpson Academy (Mendenhall, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Leake Academy (Madden, MS) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.