Live events Hailey — what’s coming up

(HAILEY, ID) Hailey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hailey area:

Petition Signing - Hailey, Days of the Old West Rodeo — Kind Idaho Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 781 Airport Way, Hailey, ID

Come sign the petition! You can also volunteer and help collect signatures outside the Hailey Rodeo Grounds.

RIVERFEST Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 520 Aspen Dr, Hailey, ID

Come celebrate the 4th of July with Sawtooth Brewery at Hop Porter Park after the parade. Event starts at just after the parade through downtown Hailey, around 1pm. The Outpost Food Truck will be...

June Outdoor Dancing with Footlight Dance Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:45 PM

Address: 1050 Fox Acres Rd, Hailey, ID

Three free (pay what you feel) classes with Footlight faculty – outdoors at the SW corner lawn of the Community Campus (just outside the dance studio). Tuesday & Thursday’s, June 17 – 24, 4:00 –...

Dance Tapestry Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1050 Fox Acres Rd, Hailey, ID

A three day dance intensive for the serious dancer with guest artists from Ballet Idaho, Boise and other Idaho companies/schools. Classes for Juniors (entering 5-6th grade in the fall...

Wake Up Hailey- September 2021 at Community Campus Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1050 Fox Acres Rd, Hailey, ID

Join us for a light breakfast and lively talk with local businesses. TBD