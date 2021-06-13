Events on the Camden calendar

(CAMDEN, TN) Camden is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

Junior Ranger Camp: June 15th- 17th, 2021 New Johnsonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 90 Nell Beard Rd, New Johnsonville, TN

Junior Ranger Camp is back at Johnsonville State Historic Park! ATTENTION: Registration is open to 10 campers per week. Please follow the attached link to the registration page. Be sure to double...

Wildlife Watchers Kayak Floats New Johnsonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 90 Nell Beard Rd, New Johnsonville, TN

Join us for free, relaxed, Ranger led paddle trip as we explore the shores of Kentucky Lake. Together we will watch for wildlife that today call Johnsonville - Home. Program underwritten by the...

Camp Mack Morris Merit Badge Day Camden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 455 Camp Mack Morris Rd, Camden, TN

Registration is open!!! We are celebrating Camp Mack Morris 75th anniversary with the 2nd annual CMM Merit Badge Day.. Scouts so far have the option of taking one of the following Archery by Steve...

Sunday Morning Worship Service Camden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:50 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1285 US-70, Camden, TN

1st Annual Country Junction Store Bike Show Springville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. Judging will be at 3:00 p.m. Must be registered by 2:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20. All entry fees and any donations will be donated to the Dark Horse Lodge for combat...