Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, TN

Events on the Camden calendar

Posted by 
Camden Voice
Camden Voice
 7 days ago

(CAMDEN, TN) Camden is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnbKP_0aT48sKq00

Junior Ranger Camp: June 15th- 17th, 2021

New Johnsonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 90 Nell Beard Rd, New Johnsonville, TN

Junior Ranger Camp is back at Johnsonville State Historic Park! ATTENTION: Registration is open to 10 campers per week. Please follow the attached link to the registration page. Be sure to double...

Learn More

Wildlife Watchers Kayak Floats

New Johnsonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 90 Nell Beard Rd, New Johnsonville, TN

Join us for free, relaxed, Ranger led paddle trip as we explore the shores of Kentucky Lake. Together we will watch for wildlife that today call Johnsonville - Home. Program underwritten by the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDwkA_0aT48sKq00

Camp Mack Morris Merit Badge Day

Camden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 455 Camp Mack Morris Rd, Camden, TN

Registration is open!!! We are celebrating Camp Mack Morris 75th anniversary with the 2nd annual CMM Merit Badge Day.. Scouts so far have the option of taking one of the following Archery by Steve...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Cb2w_0aT48sKq00

Sunday Morning Worship Service

Camden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:50 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1285 US-70, Camden, TN

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Share Share Share Share Share

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Axbcb_0aT48sKq00

1st Annual Country Junction Store Bike Show

Springville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. Judging will be at 3:00 p.m. Must be registered by 2:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20. All entry fees and any donations will be donated to the Dark Horse Lodge for combat...

Learn More
Camden Voice

Camden Voice

Camden, TN
5
Followers
16
Post
681
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Johnsonville, TN
City
Camden, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jul 07#Johnsonville Home#Tn Registration#Cmm Merit Badge Day#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Archery
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Camden, TNPosted by
Camden Voice

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Camden

(CAMDEN, TN) According to Camden gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Eagle at 119 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Eagle at 119 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.