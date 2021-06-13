Live events on the horizon in Romeo

(ROMEO, MI) Live events are lining up on the Romeo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Romeo area:

Readings by Melissa Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Romeo, MI

Includes dinner from a limited menu & a 10 minute reading by Melissa, a Psychic Reader & Spiritual Medium to channel loved ones who have passed. Reserve your spot for the following time slots...

Shine a Light NF Walk | Michigan 2021 Leonard, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 1480 W Romeo Rd, Leonard, MI

The Shine a Light NF Walk Michigan will be hybrid this year! Celebrate with us in person, or enjoy walk day in your neighborhood and tune in here to see how others are shining a light on NF! To...

Family Horse Drawn Wagon Ride Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 63841 Wolcott Rd, Romeo, MI

What better way to enjoy a spring day with your family? Enjoy a relaxing ride around the farm and fields. Our teamsters will share information with you about our draft horses and what makes these...

Gypsy & the Rockers at RWB Summer Concert Series Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Romeo Washing Bruce Parks & Rec. Summer Concert Series welcomes back Gypsy & The Rockers!

80s Night with Miranda & The M80s Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Romeo, MI

Around since 2015,Miranda and the M80s have been making waves all around Michigan with their energetic show featuring the 80s cover songs we all loved and are making a comeback today! Playing the...