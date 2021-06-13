Cancel
Richland Center, WI

Live events coming up in Richland Center

Richland Center Voice
Richland Center Voice
 7 days ago

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Live events are lining up on the Richland Center calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richland Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGVKG_0aT48pgf00

PRSA Membership Meeting

Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: Pinto Ln, Richland Center, WI

Copyright © 2021 · Pine River Sports Association, Ltd · Richland Center Youth Shooting Sports · Designed by CDRC Membership Registration · Membership Login · Password Reset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43y56F_0aT48pgf00

Back In-person Coffee and Conversation

Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 196 W Court St, Richland Center, WI

• What we'll do This is our reoccurring meetup in Richland Center held at Kelly's Coffee House. We will discuss news and issues that pertain to atheism, secularism, and humanism. This is an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nA0bg_0aT48pgf00

Local Shop Hop

Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 279 W Court St, Richland Center, WI

Shop and visit participating businesses :Local Shop Hop, downtown Richland Center Friday June 25th and Saturday June 26. Stop in at any one of the businesses to get your punch card and then visit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqAVT_0aT48pgf00

Little Learners ABC & 123 Bootcamp

Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Little Learners ABC & 123 Bootcamp is on Facebook. To connect with Little Learners ABC & 123 Bootcamp, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGkHu_0aT48pgf00

Graveside

Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1300 N Park St, Richland Center, WI

Here is Bernice Hazel Osborne’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Richland Center Voice

Richland Center Voice

Richland Center, WI
With Richland Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

