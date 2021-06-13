Coming soon: Shallotte events

(SHALLOTTE, NC) Shallotte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shallotte area:

CPR/FA-Shallotte Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:30 PM

CPR/FA LIVE; In-Person Shallotte Please arrive wearing a face mask

Cornhole Tournament at Planet Fun! Anyone can play! Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 349 Whiteville Rd NW, Shallotte, NC

We rent and sell custom cornhole boards in the North Myrtle Beach area. We also hold tournaments throughout the week. Check out our website for more info: www.kylescornhole.com

Mike McManus at Inlet View B&G. Hughes Marina. Shallotte NC South Brunswick, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 Village Point Rd SW, South Brunswick, NC

Music event in Shallotte, NC by Mike McManus on Sunday, August 29 2021

Southwest Brunswick County Kiwanis Club - Monthly Meeting Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 349 Whiteville Rd NW, Shallotte, NC

The Southwest Brunswick County Kiwanis Club meets on the 3rd Wednesday each month. The club is currently looking for individuals who believe in the future of the children of Brunswick County to...

Moxie & Flo At Red Hare 34 Experiment Station Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4802 Main St, Shallotte, NC

Moxie & Flo At Red Hare 34 Experiment Station at Red Hare 34 North Experiment Station, 4802 Main St., Shallotte, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 04:00 pm to 06:00 pm