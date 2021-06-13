Live events coming up in West Branch

(WEST BRANCH, MI) Live events are lining up on the West Branch calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Branch:

All My Friends (formerly Revolver) West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

All My Friends will be familiar to those in the West Branch area. They are formerly known as Revolver and bring a high energy form of Rock & Roll to the stage. They will be performing at Iron’s...

Healing Together- Compasus Hospice West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1528 M-33, West Branch, MI

Healing Together is Compassus Hospice grief support group program. At Compassus Hospice, we are dedicated to providing our families with supportive resources to utilize during this difficult...

Let's Discuss Juniors Book Club West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 119 N 4th St, West Branch, MI

Choose a book and together have fun discussing. You don't want to miss this. February is "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe" Serving food that is in the book Turkish Delight with dried fig and...

The Todd Michael Band West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Established in late 2017, The Todd Michael Band is a band of high caliber and all-star country musicians. The band was formed as a vision of Todd Michael, a singer/songwriter from Michigan, to be...

Ogemaw County Fair West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2300 Rifle River Trail, West Branch, MI

Ogemaw County Fair August 17-22, 2021 | The fair is a fun-filled learning environment and experience so that they can learn about and experience what agriculture is and how it is the basis of our