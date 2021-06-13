Hamilton events calendar

(HAMILTON, AL) Hamilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

Car Wash Haleyville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 2020 21st St, Haleyville, AL

Get ready for Fathers Day! Come to Hometown Title & Pawn and let us wash your car! Donation only with all proceeds going to Pebble Fire Department. Thank you for your support!

Independence Day Celebration Beaverton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 32490 Co Rd 49, Beaverton, AL

On July 3rd,2021 the Town of Beaverton would like to invite you and your family to our town park located on Highway 278. This event will start at 4:00 pm with a wagon parade, we invite you to...

Food Pantry Red Bay, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 406 4th Ave SW, Red Bay, AL

The Food Pantry of Red Bay First United Methodist Church will be open June 16, from 9-11 a.m. For more information call the church office at 256-356-2148.

2021 Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library SRP: Singing Weatherman Stormin' Bob Swanson Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 603 S Cummings St, Fulton, MS

Singing Weatherman Stormin' Bob Swanson will bring his brand of whimsical weather songs and fascinating weather facts to our Summer Reading Program this year. The program will be held at the...

The J McCart band @ Theo's feed mill Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 S Spring St, Fulton, MS

Music event in Fulton, MS by The J McCart band on Saturday, June 19 2021