Medina calendar: What's coming up

(MEDINA, NY) Medina has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medina area:

Decoupage Sneakers FREE Demo Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 500 NY-63, Medina, NY

Free demo ! Lynne will show you how to use decoupage techniques to update a pair of sneakers!

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at VIZCARRA Gasport, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport, NY 14067

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Girls and Dolls @ AJs Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 627 West Ave, Medina, NY

You and your favorite 18-inch companion will take an unforgettable romp through the ages with historical dolls and other favorite doll friends. From Groovy Day to Victorian Day to Parisian Day to...

Barker Varsity Softball @ Royalton-Hartland Middleport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 54 State St, Middleport, NY

The Royalton-Hartland (Middleport, NY) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Barker (NY) on Thursday, June 17 @ 4:45p.

Fishing & Kayaking at Glenwood Lake Medina, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 300-399 Nymo Road, Medina, NY 14103

Come explore the combination of fishing and kayaking at the peaceful surroundings of Glenwood Lake in Medina of Orleans County, NY.