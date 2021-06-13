Cancel
Pearsall, TX

Live events on the horizon in Pearsall

Pearsall Digest
 7 days ago

(PEARSALL, TX) Pearsall is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pearsall:

Gospel Meeting

Natalia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 304 Pearson St, Natalia, TX

Mark your calendar’s, we will have John & Carla Moore on June 26th - 30th for a Gospel meeting, ladies day, and door knocking campaign. Please come out and support us and invite any friends and...

Rocky Railway VBS 2021

Lytle, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Join us for VBS 2021! July 5-9th 5:30 - 8:30pm At Rocky Railway VBS the message kids will learn each day has proved to be more relevant than ever... Through lifes ups and downs, Jesus' Power Pulls...

Back Stage with the Bible 2021 VBS

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1303 Ave M, Hondo, TX

St Paul Lutheran Church VBS 2021 Backstage with the Bible. We are only accepting kids age 4 to finished 6th graders, who pre-register this year due to COVID to insure we have enough volunteers...

Fish Fry Fellowship

Lytle, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 19341 S Somerset St, Lytle, TX

Fellowship will begin after our 10am worship service! In John 21, we read about Jesus gathering with his disciples at the Sea of Galilee for a fish fry. During the meal, Jesus asks the question...

On Par Golf 3 Day Summer Clinic & Tournament

Devine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

This Summer On Par Golf will be hosting a 2-Day Junior Clinic with a 9 hole tournament on the third day of the event at Devine Golf Course! We will host an event in June & July this Summer. Please...

