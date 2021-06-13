Coming soon: Kill Devil Hills events

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kill Devil Hills:

Derek Smith at Jack Brown’s KDH Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Music event by Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint KDH and Derek Smith on Sunday, September 5 2021

The Deloreans 80s Band Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 504 S Virginia Dare Trail, MP 8.5, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

FRIDAY JUNE 18th The Deloreans are excited to bring the 80's party back to Secret Island Tavern!

Free Namaste at the Beach (Beach Yoga) Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 204 Ocean Bay Blvd, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Get your morning started with FREE yoga classes on our beautiful beaches with certified yoga instructor, Amy Landes. This offering is designed for men and women of all skill levels. Questions...

Girls Night Out the Show at Secret Island (Kill Devil Hills, NC) Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 504 South Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Kill Devil Hills! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Pat McGee's Down The Hatch 2022 Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:59 PM

Address: 1701 S Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Pat McGee's Down The Hatch encompasses the best stuff in life: music, friends, the beach, but so much more!