Kill Devil Hills, NC

Coming soon: Kill Devil Hills events

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kill Devil Hills:

Derek Smith at Jack Brown’s KDH

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Music event by Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint KDH and Derek Smith on Sunday, September 5 2021

The Deloreans 80s Band

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 504 S Virginia Dare Trail, MP 8.5, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

FRIDAY JUNE 18th The Deloreans are excited to bring the 80's party back to Secret Island Tavern!

Free Namaste at the Beach (Beach Yoga)

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 204 Ocean Bay Blvd, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Get your morning started with FREE yoga classes on our beautiful beaches with certified yoga instructor, Amy Landes. This offering is designed for men and women of all skill levels. Questions...

Girls Night Out the Show at Secret Island (Kill Devil Hills, NC)

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 504 South Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Kill Devil Hills! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Pat McGee's Down The Hatch 2022

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:59 PM

Address: 1701 S Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Pat McGee's Down The Hatch encompasses the best stuff in life: music, friends, the beach, but so much more!

With Kill Devil Hills Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

