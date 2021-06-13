Monroeville calendar: Events coming up

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Monroeville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monroeville area:

Taste of Monroeville Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 271 Park Dr, Monroeville, AL

Event Name: Taste of Monroeville Event Type(s): Monroeville/Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Description: Details to come Event Date: 11/4/2021 Event Time: 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm Location: Monroeville...

Drive-up Concert: The Krickets Brewton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Brewton, AL

MAUBILA SCOUT RESERVATION RESIDENT CAMP Grove Hill, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Cub Scouts and parents bond over camp fires, crafts, games, and activities in the outdoors at beautiful and rustic Camp Maubila. Come to Cub & Webelos Scout Resident Camp for 3 days and 3 nights...

Conecuh County GOP Evergreen, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 05:00 PM

David Brewer (Chief of Staff) and Clay Helms (Director of Elections) from the Alabama Secretary of State's office will be the guest speakers in April. They will discuss absentee voting and setting...

Cold Moon Fest Brewton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Brewton, AL

Free music fest featuring various regional and local artists. Confirmed: Ross Newell. Will Kimbrough. Grayson Capps, Corky Hughes. Others TBA.