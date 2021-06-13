Cancel
Dalhart, TX

Events on the Dalhart calendar

Dalhart News Flash
Dalhart News Flash
(DALHART, TX) Dalhart is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dalhart:

Dumas Noon Lions Club Arts & Crafts Show

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: E 16th St &, S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX

Come join the Dumas Noon Lions Club Fall into Christmas Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, October 2nd, from 10:30 am until 6:00 pm and then on Sunday October 3rd from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm...

Buddy Holiday Concert

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Explore all upcoming buddy holly events in Dumas, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming buddy holly events happening in Dumas, Texas.

Women's Labs & Mammography Tour

Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1411 Denver Ave, Dalhart, TX

Join us on June 24th, from 7am - 9am at the Coon Memorial Hospital Lab for a tour of the new Women's Suite and Mammography Machine. After the tour step inside our lab to get free labs that will...

Candy Cane Lane

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 715 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

Come help kick off the Christmas season at Candy Cane Lane, taking place at the Moore County Courthouse Square. Santa will arrive at 2:00 pm to take pictures with children young & old. See all the...

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Felt Oklahoma

Felt, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Felt, OK

All events in Felt, Oklahoma, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Felt like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Dalhart, TX
With Dalhart News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

This is the cheapest gas in Dalhart right now

(DALHART, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dalhart area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 612 Tennessee Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gascard at 1315 Us-87 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Dalhart

(DALHART, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dalhart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!