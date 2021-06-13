Events on the Dalhart calendar
(DALHART, TX) Dalhart is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dalhart:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: E 16th St &, S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX
Come join the Dumas Noon Lions Club Fall into Christmas Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, October 2nd, from 10:30 am until 6:00 pm and then on Sunday October 3rd from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 1411 Denver Ave, Dalhart, TX
Join us on June 24th, from 7am - 9am at the Coon Memorial Hospital Lab for a tour of the new Women's Suite and Mammography Machine. After the tour step inside our lab to get free labs that will...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 715 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX
Come help kick off the Christmas season at Candy Cane Lane, taking place at the Moore County Courthouse Square. Santa will arrive at 2:00 pm to take pictures with children young & old. See all the...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: Felt, OK
