Events on the Newport calendar

Holiday House Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 750 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, OR

Featured juried crafts from over 45 crafts people include baked goods, jams and jellies; Christmas décor items, specialty gifts, children's clothes and toys, jewelry, pottery, tole painting, fused...

Summer Solstice Sound Meditation Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1658 N Coast Hwy, Newport, OR

Prepare for your summer solstice at one of 2 events the day before the true summer solstice. Events start at 5:00pm or 7:30pm on June 19th! Only 9 spots per event, so sign up today! Solstice is a...

Coast Hills Classic MTB Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

We have an awesome course designed with gorgeous ocean views, meadows, sick down hill, gnarly single track, killer climbs, and what’s sure to be a wet & muddy course! This event is brought to life...

College & Career Exploration Event Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 400 SE College Way, Newport, OR

Two sessions: Start at 2 p.m. or at 5 p.m. Considering starting (or returning to) college this Fall? Join us for a live, in-person open house event to learn about OCCC programs, discover financial...

Chamber Ambassador Month-End Meeting at the Chamber Office Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 555 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR

The Chamber Ambassadors will hold their month-end meeting at the Newport Chamber office beginning at 8 am.