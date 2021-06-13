Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, OR

Events on the Newport calendar

Posted by 
Newport Journal
Newport Journal
 7 days ago

(NEWPORT, OR) Newport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Newport area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6tlW_0aT48YsQ00

Holiday House

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 750 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, OR

Featured juried crafts from over 45 crafts people include baked goods, jams and jellies; Christmas décor items, specialty gifts, children's clothes and toys, jewelry, pottery, tole painting, fused...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTS8b_0aT48YsQ00

Summer Solstice Sound Meditation

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1658 N Coast Hwy, Newport, OR

Prepare for your summer solstice at one of 2 events the day before the true summer solstice. Events start at 5:00pm or 7:30pm on June 19th! Only 9 spots per event, so sign up today! Solstice is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zONgu_0aT48YsQ00

Coast Hills Classic MTB

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

We have an awesome course designed with gorgeous ocean views, meadows, sick down hill, gnarly single track, killer climbs, and what’s sure to be a wet & muddy course! This event is brought to life...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXuNg_0aT48YsQ00

College & Career Exploration Event

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 400 SE College Way, Newport, OR

Two sessions: Start at 2 p.m. or at 5 p.m. Considering starting (or returning to) college this Fall? Join us for a live, in-person open house event to learn about OCCC programs, discover financial...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbD2l_0aT48YsQ00

Chamber Ambassador Month-End Meeting at the Chamber Office

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 555 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR

The Chamber Ambassadors will hold their month-end meeting at the Newport Chamber office beginning at 8 am.

Learn More
Newport Journal

Newport Journal

Newport, OR
6
Followers
20
Post
789
Views
ABOUT

With Newport Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Newport, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Live Events#Sun Jun#Se College Way#Occc#The Chamber Ambassadors#Newport Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Newport, ORPosted by
Newport Journal

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Newport

(NEWPORT, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.