Beaufort, NC

Beaufort events calendar

Beaufort News Watch
(BEAUFORT, NC) Live events are coming to Beaufort.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaufort:

VBS 2021: "Treasured!"

Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Come and join us for VBS 2021! A highlight of our Summer Season and such a great way for kids to engage The Word and have tons of fun! This year's theme is "Treasured" and it is in-person right...

Tan and Sober Gentlemen

Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Tan and Sober Gentlemen is on Facebook. To connect with Tan and Sober Gentlemen, join Facebook today.

Black History Bus Tour

Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 130 Turner St, Beaufort, NC

Join the Beaufort Historic Site for a special English Double-Decker Bus Tour about Black History in Beaufort, N.C. Each and ever year Beaufort native, Curtis Oden narrates this historic tour. He...

Anglers Night Out

Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 326 Front St, Beaufort, NC

Join us June 17th 5:30 at Moonrakers on the waterfront in Downtown Beaufort. David Sneed the CCA NC Executive director will give in update on our ongoing Lawsuit against the State of North...

Exploring Coastal Habitats

Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 315 Front St, Beaufort, NC

Join Associate Education Curator Benjamin Wunderly to discover the various plants and animals of the salt marsh and tidal flats at the Rachel Carson Reserve. The guided hike will take you through...

ABOUT

With Beaufort News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

