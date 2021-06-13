Events on the Hillsboro calendar

(HILLSBORO, TX) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

Hillsboro 1st Annual Juneteenth Celebration Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 N Waco St, Hillsboro, TX

This Is A Celebration Of The Day In Which African Americans We Set Free From Slavery..But Never Injustice. We Will Be Leaving Out On The 18th Headed That Way. We will sell food item to help raise...

35 SOUTH "ItsUpANDItsStuck" Trailride Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Event by 35 South Riding Club on Friday, July 9 2021

4th Annual BBQ Cook-Off, June 18, 19th 2021 Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5516 Farm to Market Rd 933, Whitney, TX

4th Annual BBQ Cookoff 5516 FM 933 Whitney, Tx. 76692 254-694-2540 info@lakewhitneychamber.com Chicken, Pork Ribs, Brisket Beans & Chefs Choice You may stay the night. There is no electricity or...

Merrie Cardin at Hillsboro Aglow Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 Old Brandon Rd, Hillsboro, TX

Rev. Merrie Cardin is a licensed ordained minister of the gospel and the leading apostle of Brazos Covenant Ministries and the Brazos Strategic Network. The Brazos Network is an alliance of...

WACO GUNS & KNIFE SHOW Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:18 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 08:18 AM

WACO GUNS & KNIFE SHOW 2018 happens in Hillsboro, TX, USA Jul, 2018 focus on Knife Sets,Security & Protection,Fishing Net. The cycle of the trade fair is , organize by Premier Gun Shows LLC at...