Hillsboro, TX

Events on the Hillsboro calendar

Posted by 
Hillsboro Digest
Hillsboro Digest
 7 days ago

(HILLSBORO, TX) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4h2n_0aT48ULW00

Hillsboro 1st Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 N Waco St, Hillsboro, TX

This Is A Celebration Of The Day In Which African Americans We Set Free From Slavery..But Never Injustice. We Will Be Leaving Out On The 18th Headed That Way. We will sell food item to help raise...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjrUc_0aT48ULW00

35 SOUTH "ItsUpANDItsStuck" Trailride

Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Event by 35 South Riding Club on Friday, July 9 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tc1NC_0aT48ULW00

4th Annual BBQ Cook-Off, June 18, 19th 2021

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5516 Farm to Market Rd 933, Whitney, TX

4th Annual BBQ Cookoff 5516 FM 933 Whitney, Tx. 76692 254-694-2540 info@lakewhitneychamber.com Chicken, Pork Ribs, Brisket Beans & Chefs Choice You may stay the night. There is no electricity or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVp3L_0aT48ULW00

Merrie Cardin at Hillsboro Aglow

Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 Old Brandon Rd, Hillsboro, TX

Rev. Merrie Cardin is a licensed ordained minister of the gospel and the leading apostle of Brazos Covenant Ministries and the Brazos Strategic Network. The Brazos Network is an alliance of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOI2K_0aT48ULW00

WACO GUNS & KNIFE SHOW

Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:18 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 08:18 AM

WACO GUNS & KNIFE SHOW 2018 happens in Hillsboro, TX, USA Jul, 2018 focus on Knife Sets,Security & Protection,Fishing Net. The cycle of the trade fair is , organize by Premier Gun Shows LLC at...

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro, TX
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
