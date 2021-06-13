Live events coming up in Miles City

(MILES CITY, MT) Miles City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miles City:

Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Miles City Miles City, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 119 N 6th St, Miles City, MT 59301

We are proud to be performing our Nationally Touring WWII Style Vintage Variety & Burlesque Show at VFW Post 1579 in Miles City, MT!

Prairie County Commissioners Meeting Terry, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 217 West Park St, Terry, MT

The agenda of the meeting will be posted 48 hours prior to the meeting. Please contact the Prairie County Clerk […]

State Tournament Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 PM

State Tournament at Miles City, Montana, United States on Tue Jun 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to Mon Jul 05 2021 at 09:00 pm

Childbirth Education Class Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2600 Wilson St, Miles City, MT

This one-day class will prepare you for the day that your baby is born. Topics will include breastfeeding, stages of labor, and breathing techniques. You'll be invited to tour our facility, meet...

Fourth of July Festivities Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

The Theme is 'Celebrate Freedom'. Festivities:Bike ContestBounce housesKid-friendly boothsBBQ by Wake up Lace upNonprofit booths