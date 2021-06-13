Cancel
Miles City, MT

Live events coming up in Miles City

Miles City Updates
Miles City Updates
 7 days ago

(MILES CITY, MT) Miles City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miles City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPcyy_0aT48TSn00

Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Miles City

Miles City, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 119 N 6th St, Miles City, MT 59301

We are proud to be performing our Nationally Touring WWII Style Vintage Variety & Burlesque Show at VFW Post 1579 in Miles City, MT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EG3JD_0aT48TSn00

Prairie County Commissioners Meeting

Terry, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 217 West Park St, Terry, MT

The agenda of the meeting will be posted 48 hours prior to the meeting. Please contact the Prairie County Clerk […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfRcw_0aT48TSn00

State Tournament

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 PM

State Tournament at Miles City, Montana, United States on Tue Jun 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to Mon Jul 05 2021 at 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZ7hz_0aT48TSn00

Childbirth Education Class

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2600 Wilson St, Miles City, MT

This one-day class will prepare you for the day that your baby is born. Topics will include breastfeeding, stages of labor, and breathing techniques. You'll be invited to tour our facility, meet...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmFps_0aT48TSn00

Fourth of July Festivities

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

The Theme is 'Celebrate Freedom'. Festivities:Bike ContestBounce housesKid-friendly boothsBBQ by Wake up Lace upNonprofit booths

ABOUT

With Miles City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

