Tallulah, LA

Events on the Tallulah calendar

Tallulah Journal
Tallulah Journal
 7 days ago

(TALLULAH, LA) Tallulah is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tallulah area:

Mulitcultural Arts Camp for Kids

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1302 Adams St, Vicksburg, MS

The cultural organization offers the camp for children ages 6-12 that introduces campers to the art, dance, music and cuisine of three different cultures. Camp culminates with a performance and...

Tallulah Farmers Market

Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 404 N Cedar St, Tallulah, LA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - DecemberTuesday and Thursday, 6am - 5pmSaturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: 404 North Cedar Street, Highway 65

Mississippi River Nature Weekend

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 6791 Eagle Lake Shore Rd, Vicksburg, MS

Tara’s Mississippi River Nature Weekend is an exciting family festival for the outdoor adventurist, both young and seasoned. Purchase a day pass for Saturday only, spend just one night, or stay...

Miss Mississippi Parade

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Come to downtown Vicksburg on Monday, June 21st, to see the 2021 Miss Mississippi Pageant Parade. The 2021 contestants and their Princes and Princesses will cruise down Washington St. Parade will...

Classics in the Courtyard's Happy Hour Concert

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1302 Adams St, Vicksburg, MS

The Vicksburg cultural organization hosts the event featuring a concert, food and drinks. Keys vs Strings is the musical guest for this months gathering.

Tallulah, LA
ABOUT

With Tallulah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

