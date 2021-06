The war in Afghanistan has been violent, ambiguous and confusing. President Biden has ordered that all U.S. troops be withdrawn by September 11, and they may all be out as soon as next month. Mr. Biden is also planning, quietly, to close the terrorist detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (Gitmo). He and congressional Democrats further plan to modify or repeal the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations of the Use of Military Force (AUMFs) which gave President Bush authority for the Afghanistan and Iraq campaigns.