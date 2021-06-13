Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Boston, TX

Live events on the horizon in New Boston

Posted by 
New Boston News Alert
New Boston News Alert
 7 days ago

(NEW BOSTON, TX) New Boston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Boston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5Ktv_0aT48KlU00

Run the Rail 2021

New Boston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 200 S Ellis St, New Boston, TX

The sixth annual Run the Rail Half Marathon from De Kalb to New Boston, Texas along the Northeast Texas Trail.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHIt4_0aT48KlU00

Teach to Prevent

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 5801 North Kings Highway, Texarkana, TX 75503

Teach to Prevent is a one-day conference for school counselors with the goal of bringing child sexual abuse prevention to their school.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoDZ1_0aT48KlU00

Chamber of Commerce Banquet

New Boston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Co Rd 2101, New Boston, TX

New Boston Chamber of Commerce Banquet June 26th at the new Four Fifteen Estates 415 County Rd 2101. Business expo at 5pm and banquet at 7pm. Dress is Causal - Hawaiian Theme. Tickets ($20 a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNlQD_0aT48KlU00

2021 COTR Network Conference- Vision 4 Revival

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1601 Mall Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503

We are so excited for you to join us for our 2021 Conference IN PERSON in Texarkana.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtULI_0aT48KlU00

Relentless LIVE @ Lynchpin Dancehall

De Kalb, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1252 FM992, De Kalb, TX

Full Band You may also like the following events from Relentless

Learn More
New Boston News Alert

New Boston News Alert

New Boston, TX
6
Followers
17
Post
541
Views
ABOUT

With New Boston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Boston, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
City
De Kalb, TX
Texarkana, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#New Technologies#Northeast Texas#Four Fifteen Estates#Causal Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Boston, TXPosted by
New Boston News Alert

Where's the cheapest gas in New Boston?

(NEW BOSTON, TX) According to New Boston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Brookshire's at 210 N Mccoy Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1888 Us-82, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.