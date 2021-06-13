Live events on the horizon in New Boston

(NEW BOSTON, TX) New Boston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Boston:

Run the Rail 2021 New Boston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 200 S Ellis St, New Boston, TX

The sixth annual Run the Rail Half Marathon from De Kalb to New Boston, Texas along the Northeast Texas Trail.

Teach to Prevent Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 5801 North Kings Highway, Texarkana, TX 75503

Teach to Prevent is a one-day conference for school counselors with the goal of bringing child sexual abuse prevention to their school.

Chamber of Commerce Banquet New Boston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Co Rd 2101, New Boston, TX

New Boston Chamber of Commerce Banquet June 26th at the new Four Fifteen Estates 415 County Rd 2101. Business expo at 5pm and banquet at 7pm. Dress is Causal - Hawaiian Theme. Tickets ($20 a...

2021 COTR Network Conference- Vision 4 Revival Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1601 Mall Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503

We are so excited for you to join us for our 2021 Conference IN PERSON in Texarkana.

Relentless LIVE @ Lynchpin Dancehall De Kalb, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1252 FM992, De Kalb, TX

Full Band