Southampton events calendar

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Southampton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Southampton:

Creative Studio for Families Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

The Sea Inspires Join artist Madolin Archer for this Creative Studio for Families. This month we will create watercolor paintings inspired by the Museum’s permanent collection and current...

June 12 • Dippa + Chris Hayword Sax Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1020 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

DippaWith an in-depth knowledge of essentially all musical genres stemming from his blues, harmonica, and guitar background, Dippa has played in numerous bands and taken his music mastery to the...

Everything That Wasn’t White Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

Everything That Wasn’t White: Lonnie Holley at the Elaine de Kooning House presents 35 new paintings, works on paper, and sculpture created by artist and musician Lonnie Holley during his 2020...

Exhibition - Affinities for Abstraction: Women Artists on Eastern Long Island, 1950-2020 Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

Affinities for Abstraction: Women Artists on Eastern Long Island, 1950-2020, is a freewheeling look at the work of 42 artists who have called the Hamptons

iCAMP’s STEAM Day Camp Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 60 Millstone Rd, Water Mill, NY

Campers will have a blast learning about coding, art, drones, 3D printing, video game design, science, engineering, sustainability, and more! By focusing on projects campers are introduced to new...