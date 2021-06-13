Cancel
Key Largo, FL

Key Largo events coming up

Key Largo News Flash
Key Largo News Flash
 7 days ago

(KEY LARGO, FL) Key Largo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Key Largo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKf2e_0aT48GEa00

45th Annual 4th of July Parade

Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:45 AM

Pending approval from Monroe County and the State of Florida, we are excited to announce that the Annual 4th of July Parade "Celebrating Freedom" will be take place. More details will follow soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBYHw_0aT48GEa00

Ricky Valido

Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 104080 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

Ricky Valido brings his unique country & western sounds to The World Famous Caribbean Club!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqSy0_0aT48GEa00

June Dive Against Debris

Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Ocean Dr, Key Largo, FL

Project AWARE Foundation Dive Against Debris Join Project AWARE® and the crew members of Rainbow Reef Dive Center for Key Largo's monthly Dive Against Debris! Project AWARE® is an international...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168ydv_0aT48GEa00

Pop Culture Americana - Con

Key Largo, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 104100 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037

Have a blast Boating, Fishing, Swimming, enjoy live entertainment, Q & A, dinner and a movie under the Stars on the beach..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2LQg_0aT48GEa00

The OSI 74 Summer Summit 2021

Key Largo, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 104100 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037

Three Day Yearly Convention on a private Beach with the stars of TV Network OSI 74...

ABOUT

With Key Largo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

