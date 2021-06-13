Cancel
Wellington, OH

Events on the Wellington calendar

Wellington News Alert
Wellington News Alert
 7 days ago

(WELLINGTON, OH) Wellington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c55wj_0aT48FLr00

Charcuterie & Coffee

Wellington, OH

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 100 S Main St, Wellington, OH

Join the Cutie Board Chick for a Charcuterie Workshop! Ever wonder how to put together a Charcuterie Board? We have collaborated with Cutie Board Chick Charcuterie to bring you the ultimate girls...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJjUs_0aT48FLr00

Farmers Bank Cruise In

Wellington, OH

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 S Main St, Wellington, OH

I’m planning on trying to hold Monday night cruise-in at Farmers Bank in Wellington starting on June 7th from 5-8! Weather permitting! Current Covid-19 rules and regulations will have to be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqZAc_0aT48FLr00

Junior Fair Barns

Wellington, OH

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 23000 Fairgrounds Rd, Wellington, OH

The Lorain County Agricultural Society is seeking a Junior Fair Coordinator. Part-time (20 hrs/wk), seasonal (Feb-Sept). The successful candidate must be personable and work well with adults...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nYtV_0aT48FLr00

Impact: Speed & Agility

Wellington, OH

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 640 S Main St, Wellington, OH

This class is for ages 6 and up. Class will focus on: Linear Acceleration Agility Change of Direction Running Mechanics

2021 LCBA End of Summer Classic

Wellington, OH

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 23000 Fairgrounds Rd, Wellington, OH

Lorain County Beekeepers Association will be hosting their first annual “End of Summer Classic” festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds from 9 am to 5 pm. This...

Wellington News Alert

Wellington News Alert

Wellington, OH
ABOUT

With Wellington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

