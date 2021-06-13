Coming soon: Ione events

(IONE, CA) Ione is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ione area:

TASTE OF ITALY Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 581 CA-49, Sutter Creek, CA

Get a taste of a variety of artistic media in 3 different classes taught by local professional artists. With 14 classes to choose from, you can learn new skills or perfect your already developed...

Trivia Night on Fridays Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3 Randolph St, Sutter Creek, CA

Trivia Night every Friday with wine and small bites food menu.

Amador Farmers Market - Sutter Creek Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 33 Main St, Sutter Creek, CA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 15 - October 16, 2021Saturday, 9AM - 12PM Location: Main Street Plaza

Gold Country June Jump Qualifer 2021 Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 6355 CA-104, Ione, CA

Online registration closes 06/08/2021 at midnight ( CST ). Pre-registration (online) price per splash for this event is $23.00 (USD) per dog. Payment is due upon check-in. Splashes can be...

Dorothy Lundgren Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Dorothy Lissoway Lundgren, age 86, passed away peacefully at Kit Carson Nursing and Rehab Center on Friday, May 7, 2021. Dorothy was born in California in 1935, grew up in Pioneer, attended Amador...