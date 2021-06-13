Live events Rensselaer — what’s coming up

(RENSSELAER, IN) Rensselaer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rensselaer area:

RCPS: Meet the Teacher Night Rensselaer, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1144 N Melville St, Rensselaer, IN

The mission of the Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation is to provide an appropriate educational program and learning environment which will effectively meet the educational needs of its...

JAMESON 3 COURSE DINNER AND DRINKS Rensselaer, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 230 W Washington St, Rensselaer, IN 47978

A Jameson inspired evening at eMbers! Food, drink, education, carry out whiskey, and more!

Mounted Archery Clinic with Natasha Hockaden at M&K Equestrian Center LLC Wheatfield, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 15343 N 100 W, Wheatfield, IN

Performer, competitor and trainer Natasha Hockaden will be teaching a small beginner or "advanced beginner" clinic Saturday and/or Sunday August 7/8 M&K Equestrian Center 15343 N 100 W Wheatfield...

First Annual Jasper Jaunt Rensselaer, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 124 S Van Rensselaer St., Rensselaer, IN 47978

The Jasper Jaunt will take you to local farms to help promote Agritourism! The ride will take you to an Earth farm, brewery, & winery!

Young Eagles Free Flights for 8-17 year old youth Rensselaer, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2326 W Clark St, Rensselaer, IN

Save the date! Free flights conducted by EAA Chapter 67 - Noblesville, Indiana for youth ages 8-17 coming to Jasper County Airport on 6/5/21 starting at 10am central! To register, parents should...