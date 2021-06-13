Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pagosa Springs, CO

What’s up Pagosa Springs: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pagosa Springs News Alert
Pagosa Springs News Alert
 7 days ago

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Pagosa Springs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pagosa Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxwrg_0aT485bq00

Vajrayana Retreat: The Mandala Principle – VIRTUAL RETREAT

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

$478.00 – Tier 1 (includes access to recordings of all sessions for up to 7 days from the end of the retreat)$588.00 – Tier 2 (includes access to recordings of all sessions for up to 30 days from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ms8pv_0aT485bq00

LIVE at El Camino: Daniel Lindsey Trio

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 651 W US HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Join us at El Camino for live music from the Daniel Lindsey Trio. Doors at 12, music at 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c71Vf_0aT485bq00

2021 Four Corners Folk Festival

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

The Four Corners Folk Festival is one of Colorado's premier music festivals, featuring a mix of bluegrass, newgrass, folk and acoustic musicians. The festival takes place on a heavily wooded site overlooking the rugged and beautiful San Juan Mountains of Southwest Colorado. There is on-site camping in the trees, camp pickin' circles, free kid's programming, food and craft vendors, music workshops, and late night and main stage performances by dynamic bands.  Pagosa Springs is home to the world

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycWy1_0aT485bq00

Allora @ Mountain Pizza and Taproom

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 175 Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Allora @ Mountain Pizza and Taproom at Mountain Pizza & Taproom, 175 Pagosa Street, Pagosa Springs, CO, US 81147, Pagosa Springs, United States on Thu Jul 15 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjALB_0aT485bq00

Lone Spur Cafe

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Lone Spur Cafe at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs, CO
1
Followers
18
Post
390
Views
ABOUT

With Pagosa Springs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Springs#Music Festivals#Local Events#Camping#Live Music#Sun Jun#El Camino#Mountain Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related