What’s up Pagosa Springs: Local events calendar

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Pagosa Springs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pagosa Springs:

Vajrayana Retreat: The Mandala Principle – VIRTUAL RETREAT Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

$478.00 – Tier 1 (includes access to recordings of all sessions for up to 7 days from the end of the retreat)$588.00 – Tier 2 (includes access to recordings of all sessions for up to 30 days from...

LIVE at El Camino: Daniel Lindsey Trio Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 651 W US HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Join us at El Camino for live music from the Daniel Lindsey Trio. Doors at 12, music at 1.

2021 Four Corners Folk Festival Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

The Four Corners Folk Festival is one of Colorado's premier music festivals, featuring a mix of bluegrass, newgrass, folk and acoustic musicians. The festival takes place on a heavily wooded site overlooking the rugged and beautiful San Juan Mountains of Southwest Colorado. There is on-site camping in the trees, camp pickin' circles, free kid's programming, food and craft vendors, music workshops, and late night and main stage performances by dynamic bands. Pagosa Springs is home to the world

Allora @ Mountain Pizza and Taproom Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 175 Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Allora @ Mountain Pizza and Taproom at Mountain Pizza & Taproom, 175 Pagosa Street, Pagosa Springs, CO, US 81147, Pagosa Springs, United States on Thu Jul 15 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Lone Spur Cafe Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Lone Spur Cafe at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 05:00 pm