Colville events coming up

(COLVILLE, WA) Colville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colville:

Ladies 9 Hole Invitational Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA

Time: 9 am SG Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.

Zumba Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 101 S Oak St, Colville, WA

Zumba at Body N Sole Fitness, 101 S oak, Colville, WA, US 99114, Colville, United States on Tue Jun 15 2021 at 03:30 pm

DMGC AMATEUR Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1851 E Hawthorne Ave, Colville, WA

This is our Colville Amateur. Its a two day tournament. If you have any questions feel free to call the pro shop at 509-684-5508.

Chewelah 54 Hole BB Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA

Time: ALL DAY Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.

Tennis Camp Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Tennis Camp Colville, WA, USA - Tennis CampCome and lean the basics of tennis. Games and… - June 21, 2021