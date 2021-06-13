Colville events coming up
(COLVILLE, WA) Colville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colville:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA
Time: 9 am SG Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM
Address: 101 S Oak St, Colville, WA
Zumba at Body N Sole Fitness, 101 S oak, Colville, WA, US 99114, Colville, United States on Tue Jun 15 2021 at 03:30 pm
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 1851 E Hawthorne Ave, Colville, WA
This is our Colville Amateur. Its a two day tournament. If you have any questions feel free to call the pro shop at 509-684-5508.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA
Time: ALL DAY Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Tennis Camp Colville, WA, USA - Tennis CampCome and lean the basics of tennis. Games and… - June 21, 2021