Colville, WA

Colville events coming up

Colville News Beat
(COLVILLE, WA) Colville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colville:

Ladies 9 Hole Invitational

Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA

Time: 9 am SG Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.

Zumba

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 101 S Oak St, Colville, WA

Zumba at Body N Sole Fitness, 101 S oak, Colville, WA, US 99114, Colville, United States on Tue Jun 15 2021 at 03:30 pm

DMGC AMATEUR

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1851 E Hawthorne Ave, Colville, WA

This is our Colville Amateur. Its a two day tournament. If you have any questions feel free to call the pro shop at 509-684-5508.

Chewelah 54 Hole BB

Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA

Time: ALL DAY Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.

Tennis Camp

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Tennis Camp Colville, WA, USA - Tennis CampCome and lean the basics of tennis. Games and… - June 21, 2021

With Colville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

