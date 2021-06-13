Cancel
Camp Verde, AZ

Events on the Camp Verde calendar

Camp Verde Journal
Camp Verde Journal
 7 days ago

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Camp Verde is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camp Verde:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWdKe_0aT483qO00

Corona Classic Ranch Horse Show

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 2025 W Reservation Loop Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Corona Classic Ranch Horse Show at Jackpot Ranch, 2025 Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde, AZ, US 86322, Camp Verde, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYfLw_0aT483qO00

Everybody Has a Book Inside

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

The OLLI Learning Session will be taught Summer Session 2021 (June-July) in the Terracotta Room at the Camp Verde Community Library. Sheri Hauser believes everybody has a book inside. Bring out...

Errl Camp Fall 2021

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2025 W Reservation Loop Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Errl Camp Medicated Camping in Camp Verde, Arizona! We are proud to present the 5th annual Errl Camp Medicated Event to be held at the JackPOT Ranch. Event features 3 day 2 night camping with an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2XZz_0aT483qO00

Camp Verde Corn Fest

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Corn Fest is back for 2021 on Saturday July 17 in Downtown Camp Verde. Enjoy this one-day event featuring fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser corn in a Street Fair type setting. Lots of other good eats...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBKr4_0aT483qO00

Windmill Park Farmers Market

Cornville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 9950 E Cornville Rd, Cornville, AZ

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Every Thursday from 2-Dusk from February - December, 20212pm to Dusk Location:Windmill Park, 9950 E Cornville Rd, Cornville,

Camp Verde Journal

Camp Verde, AZ
ABOUT

With Camp Verde Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

