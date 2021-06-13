Events on the Camp Verde calendar

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Camp Verde is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camp Verde:

Corona Classic Ranch Horse Show Camp Verde, AZ

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 2025 W Reservation Loop Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Everybody Has a Book Inside Camp Verde, AZ

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

The OLLI Learning Session will be taught Summer Session 2021 (June-July) in the Terracotta Room at the Camp Verde Community Library. Sheri Hauser believes everybody has a book inside. Bring out...

Errl Camp Fall 2021 Camp Verde, AZ

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2025 W Reservation Loop Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Errl Camp Medicated Camping in Camp Verde, Arizona! We are proud to present the 5th annual Errl Camp Medicated Event to be held at the JackPOT Ranch. Event features 3 day 2 night camping with an...

Camp Verde Corn Fest Camp Verde, AZ

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Corn Fest is back for 2021 on Saturday July 17 in Downtown Camp Verde. Enjoy this one-day event featuring fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser corn in a Street Fair type setting. Lots of other good eats...

Windmill Park Farmers Market Cornville, AZ

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 9950 E Cornville Rd, Cornville, AZ

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Every Thursday from 2-Dusk from February - December, 20212pm to Dusk Location:Windmill Park, 9950 E Cornville Rd, Cornville,