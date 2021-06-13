Medford calendar: Coming events
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medford:
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 400 N Main St, Medford, WI
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Camping weekend to kick back, relax, and visit. Friday July 30th: 5pm set-up camp 7-? Last Friday Barn Dance Sat - Sun: visit, swim, fish, hike, bike, bonfires, etc. No meals provided *Last Friday...
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 400 N Main St, Medford, WI
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 824 East Perkins Street, Medford, WI 54451
Training, Information and Impartation! Details about specific classes will be added soon.
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: State Hwy 13 & WI-64, Medford, WI
The Kids From Wisconsin revue is produced in collaboration with some of this country's best writers, arrangers, and choreographers. Costumes are designed and created in Broadway style, adding to...