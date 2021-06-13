Cancel
Medford, WI

Medford calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Medford News Flash
 7 days ago

(MEDFORD, WI) Medford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V09Ix_0aT4814w00

Summer Reading Program Party!

Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 N Main St, Medford, WI

Summer Reading Program Party! is on Facebook. To connect with Summer Reading Program Party!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Gxkv_0aT4814w00

Reunion Camping Weekend

Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Camping weekend to kick back, relax, and visit. Friday July 30th: 5pm set-up camp 7-? Last Friday Barn Dance Sat - Sun: visit, swim, fish, hike, bike, bonfires, etc. No meals provided *Last Friday...

Performer: Mischief & Magic Magic Show

Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 N Main St, Medford, WI

Performer: Mischief & Magic Magic Show is on Facebook. To connect with Performer: Mischief & Magic Magic Show, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbCl6_0aT4814w00

Pursue Worship Seminar

Medford, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 824 East Perkins Street, Medford, WI 54451

Training, Information and Impartation! Details about specific classes will be added soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VwTx_0aT4814w00

Kids From Wisconsin in Medford

Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: State Hwy 13 & WI-64, Medford, WI

The Kids From Wisconsin revue is produced in collaboration with some of this country's best writers, arrangers, and choreographers. Costumes are designed and created in Broadway style, adding to...

Medford News Flash

Medford, WI
ABOUT

With Medford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

