Medford calendar: Coming events

(MEDFORD, WI) Medford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medford:

Summer Reading Program Party! Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 N Main St, Medford, WI

Reunion Camping Weekend Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Camping weekend to kick back, relax, and visit. Friday July 30th: 5pm set-up camp 7-? Last Friday Barn Dance Sat - Sun: visit, swim, fish, hike, bike, bonfires, etc. No meals provided *Last Friday...

Performer: Mischief & Magic Magic Show Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 N Main St, Medford, WI

Pursue Worship Seminar Medford, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 824 East Perkins Street, Medford, WI 54451

Training, Information and Impartation! Details about specific classes will be added soon.

Kids From Wisconsin in Medford Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: State Hwy 13 & WI-64, Medford, WI

The Kids From Wisconsin revue is produced in collaboration with some of this country's best writers, arrangers, and choreographers. Costumes are designed and created in Broadway style, adding to...