Barnwell, SC

Live events coming up in Barnwell

Barnwell Dispatch
(BARNWELL, SC) Barnwell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barnwell:

Denmark Tech Men's and Women's Soccer Tryouts

Denmark, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1126 Soloman Blatt Blvd, Denmark, SC

Do you think you've got what it takes for college soccer? Join us for some fun on the field, June 13 & 27 from 11-2. We can't wait to build our soccer program with you!

TCF Schooling Series July Show

Williston, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 803 Williston Way, Williston, SC

Sports event in Williston, SC by Twin Chestnuts Farm on Saturday, July 24 2021

Public Hearing - FY 2021 - 2022 Budget & Fee Schedule

Olar, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Networking event by Town of Olar South Carolina on Monday, June 14 2021

Varsity Football vs. Blackville-Hilda (Away)

Blackville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 76 Atkins Cir, Blackville, SC

The Blackville-Hilda (Blackville, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Williston-Elko (Williston, SC) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p.

Regular Town Council Meeting

Olar, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Networking event by Town of Olar South Carolina on Monday, June 14 2021

Barnwell, SC
With Barnwell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

