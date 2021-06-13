Live events coming up in Barnwell

(BARNWELL, SC) Barnwell has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barnwell:

Denmark Tech Men's and Women's Soccer Tryouts Denmark, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1126 Soloman Blatt Blvd, Denmark, SC

Do you think you've got what it takes for college soccer? Join us for some fun on the field, June 13 & 27 from 11-2. We can't wait to build our soccer program with you!

TCF Schooling Series July Show Williston, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 803 Williston Way, Williston, SC

Sports event in Williston, SC by Twin Chestnuts Farm on Saturday, July 24 2021

Public Hearing - FY 2021 - 2022 Budget & Fee Schedule Olar, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Networking event by Town of Olar South Carolina on Monday, June 14 2021

Varsity Football vs. Blackville-Hilda (Away) Blackville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 76 Atkins Cir, Blackville, SC

The Blackville-Hilda (Blackville, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Williston-Elko (Williston, SC) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p.

Regular Town Council Meeting Olar, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Networking event by Town of Olar South Carolina on Monday, June 14 2021